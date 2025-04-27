Tragedy in a Stubble Fire: Woman's Life Lost Amidst Administrative Lapse

A tragic incident took place in Khamharia village, Satna district, resulting in the death of a woman trapped in a stubble fire. The catastrophe unfurled on Friday, as confirmed by Kotar police station in-charge Dilip Mishra.

The victim, Janaklali Singh, was in the field with her husband when an unforgiving fire spread rapidly, ensnaring her in a fiery vortex. Despite being rescued by her husband and taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The area's patwari, Kamlesh Choudhary, was suspended by the district administration for not responding promptly and failing to report the incident to senior officials, highlighting lapses in administrative responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)