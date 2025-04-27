Left Menu

Tragedy in a Stubble Fire: Woman's Life Lost Amidst Administrative Lapse

In Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, a woman named Janaklali Singh lost her life after getting trapped in a stubble fire. Despite her husband's rescue attempt, she succumbed to her injuries. Authorities have suspended a revenue official for negligence in response to the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Satna | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:51 IST
Tragedy in a Stubble Fire: Woman's Life Lost Amidst Administrative Lapse
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident took place in Khamharia village, Satna district, resulting in the death of a woman trapped in a stubble fire. The catastrophe unfurled on Friday, as confirmed by Kotar police station in-charge Dilip Mishra.

The victim, Janaklali Singh, was in the field with her husband when an unforgiving fire spread rapidly, ensnaring her in a fiery vortex. Despite being rescued by her husband and taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The area's patwari, Kamlesh Choudhary, was suspended by the district administration for not responding promptly and failing to report the incident to senior officials, highlighting lapses in administrative responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025