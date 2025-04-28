Controversy Erupts Over Demolition of Historic 'Mazar' and Youth Arrest
A youth was arrested for allegedly threatening to demolish a temple following the controversial demolition of a 'mazar' in Dehradun. Police are on alert over posts that could disrupt social harmony. The Uttarakhand Waqf Board disputes the legality of the demolition, prompting calls for an official inquiry.
- Country:
- India
A youth from Dehradun has been arrested for allegedly uploading incendiary posts on social media. Authorities accuse him of threatening to demolish a temple following the demolition of a 'mazar' by local officials.
The controversial demolition of the 'mazar', claimed to be 100 years old by the Waqf Board, has led to public outcry and accusations of illegality. The local administration insists the structure was unauthorized, despite the Waqf's protest.
Police and officials are now monitoring social media closely, warning against posts that may harm social harmony. The Waqf Board has called for an investigation, with assurances from the Chief Minister for a thorough inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Targets '60 Minutes' in Fiery Social Media Attack
Trump Claims Distance from Ukraine Conflict in Social Media Statement
Fake Crime Scene Unveiled: Social Media Stunt Backfires in Navi Mumbai
The Rs 50 Crore Dog Hoax: Social Media's Latest Sensation
Social Media Crackdown: Justice Department's New Directive