Controversy Erupts Over Demolition of Historic 'Mazar' and Youth Arrest

A youth from Dehradun has been arrested for allegedly uploading incendiary posts on social media. Authorities accuse him of threatening to demolish a temple following the demolition of a 'mazar' by local officials.

The controversial demolition of the 'mazar', claimed to be 100 years old by the Waqf Board, has led to public outcry and accusations of illegality. The local administration insists the structure was unauthorized, despite the Waqf's protest.

Police and officials are now monitoring social media closely, warning against posts that may harm social harmony. The Waqf Board has called for an investigation, with assurances from the Chief Minister for a thorough inquiry.

