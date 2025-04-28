High-Stakes Arrest: Police Nab Robbers in Dramatic Shootout
Two robbers were arrested after a shootout with police in Muzaffarnagar's Kotwali area. The suspects, Vishal and Vishesh, who were injured during the encounter, were found with Rs 2 lakh in looted cash. Police also recovered pistols and an unregistered bike linked to an April robbery.
In a dramatic encounter, police in Muzaffarnagar's Kotwali area successfully arrested two robbers following an intense shootout.
The suspects, identified as Vishal and Vishesh, were wounded during the exchange of gunfire and later apprehended by law enforcement.
Police recovered Rs 2 lakh in looted cash, along with two pistols and a bike without a number plate, reportedly connected to a robbery that occurred in April in Behdi village.
