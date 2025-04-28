Left Menu

High-Stakes Arrest: Police Nab Robbers in Dramatic Shootout

Two robbers were arrested after a shootout with police in Muzaffarnagar's Kotwali area. The suspects, Vishal and Vishesh, who were injured during the encounter, were found with Rs 2 lakh in looted cash. Police also recovered pistols and an unregistered bike linked to an April robbery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-04-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 09:27 IST
High-Stakes Arrest: Police Nab Robbers in Dramatic Shootout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic encounter, police in Muzaffarnagar's Kotwali area successfully arrested two robbers following an intense shootout.

The suspects, identified as Vishal and Vishesh, were wounded during the exchange of gunfire and later apprehended by law enforcement.

Police recovered Rs 2 lakh in looted cash, along with two pistols and a bike without a number plate, reportedly connected to a robbery that occurred in April in Behdi village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025