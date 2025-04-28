High-Stakes Arrest: Police Nab Robbers in Dramatic Shootout

In a dramatic encounter, police in Muzaffarnagar's Kotwali area successfully arrested two robbers following an intense shootout.

The suspects, identified as Vishal and Vishesh, were wounded during the exchange of gunfire and later apprehended by law enforcement.

Police recovered Rs 2 lakh in looted cash, along with two pistols and a bike without a number plate, reportedly connected to a robbery that occurred in April in Behdi village.

(With inputs from agencies.)