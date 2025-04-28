Left Menu

North Korea Admits Sending Troops to Russia's Aid in Ukraine Conflict

North Korea, for the first time, confirmed its deployment of troops in support of Russia in the Ukraine war, as per orders from Kim Jong Un. This announcement underscores the strong military alliance between the two nations and has drawn criticism from international entities, including the U.S. and South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 09:57 IST
North Korea Admits Sending Troops to Russia's Aid in Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising revelation, North Korea has confirmed the deployment of its troops to aid Russia in the ongoing Ukraine war, marking a significant development in international alliances. This move comes under the directive of Kim Jong Un and signals a deepening military collaboration with Russia.

The confirmation was issued by North Korea's KCNA state news agency, which emphasized the strategic friendship between the two countries. This announcement follows Russia's claim of reclaiming its occupied territory, although Ukraine has contested such reports.

The United States and South Korea have reacted strongly to this revelation, condemning the involvement of North Korean forces as a violation of U.N. resolutions and labeling it a criminal act. Analysts suggest this move aims to strengthen Kim's diplomatic standing with Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025