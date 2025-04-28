North Korea Admits Sending Troops to Russia's Aid in Ukraine Conflict

In a surprising revelation, North Korea has confirmed the deployment of its troops to aid Russia in the ongoing Ukraine war, marking a significant development in international alliances. This move comes under the directive of Kim Jong Un and signals a deepening military collaboration with Russia.

The confirmation was issued by North Korea's KCNA state news agency, which emphasized the strategic friendship between the two countries. This announcement follows Russia's claim of reclaiming its occupied territory, although Ukraine has contested such reports.

The United States and South Korea have reacted strongly to this revelation, condemning the involvement of North Korean forces as a violation of U.N. resolutions and labeling it a criminal act. Analysts suggest this move aims to strengthen Kim's diplomatic standing with Putin.

