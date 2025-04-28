Crackdown on Drunken Driving and Over-Speeding in Bengaluru

In an effort to enhance road safety, the Bengaluru Traffic Police conducted a week-long special operation that resulted in more than 650 cases of drunken driving being registered. Additionally, authorities collected fines totaling Rs 1.89 lakh from motorists found over-speeding, officials reported on Monday.

Held from April 21 to April 27, the drive included rigorous checks across the city and involved traffic officers from all 53 local police stations. Over 43,000 vehicles were thoroughly inspected, leading to 668 cases against individuals driving under the influence of alcohol.

The initiative also targeted drivers exceeding speed limits, with 185 such cases registered. A statement from the traffic police emphasized that the campaign is part of ongoing efforts to tackle excessive speed and improve safety conditions on Bengaluru's roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)