Punjab's Bold Move: Ending Drug Trafficking by May 31

In an ambitious bid, Punjab Police aim to curb drug trafficking in the state by May 31. The directive came from Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, who emphasized a reward-based approach for effective policing.

Speaking at a press conference, DGP Yadav revealed a well-thought-out plan stemming from a review by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of the anti-drug initiative 'Yudh Nashyan Virudh'. Police personnel have been instructed to lead this campaign and ensure their assigned regions are drug-free by the set deadline.

The strategy involves dismantling supply chains, capturing street-level peddlers, and major traffickers alike, while also targeting the financial underpinnings of trafficking networks, as noted by DGP Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)