Punjab's Bold Move: Ending Drug Trafficking by May 31

Punjab Police have set an ambitious target to end drug trafficking by May 31. DGP Gaurav Yadav, using a carrot-and-stick approach, has directed senior officers to work on cutting narcotic supply lines. Officers will be rewarded or held accountable based on their performance in making Punjab drug-free.

In an ambitious bid, Punjab Police aim to curb drug trafficking in the state by May 31. The directive came from Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, who emphasized a reward-based approach for effective policing.

Speaking at a press conference, DGP Yadav revealed a well-thought-out plan stemming from a review by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of the anti-drug initiative 'Yudh Nashyan Virudh'. Police personnel have been instructed to lead this campaign and ensure their assigned regions are drug-free by the set deadline.

The strategy involves dismantling supply chains, capturing street-level peddlers, and major traffickers alike, while also targeting the financial underpinnings of trafficking networks, as noted by DGP Yadav.

