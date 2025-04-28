Left Menu

Man Turns Himself In After Mosque Attack in France

A man suspected of killing a Muslim worshipper in a French mosque surrendered to police in Italy. The attack occurred in La Grande Combe, France. Authorities are investigating the possibility of it being an Islamophobic act. French President Macron condemned the incident, affirming the importance of religious freedom.

Man Turns Himself In After Mosque Attack in France
  Country:
  • France

A man suspected of the fatal attack on a Muslim worshipper at a French mosque has surrendered to authorities in Italy, according to official reports released on Monday.

The suspect became the target of a manhunt by French police following Friday's assault in the former mining town of La Grande Combe, located in the southern part of France. The attacker recorded the incident on his phone, while security footage captured him directing insults at God, according to local media sources.

France's Interior Minister confirmed that the suspect, a French national born in 2004, turned himself in without authorities providing further details. Local prosecutor Abdelkrim Grini stated that they are investigating the attack as a potential Islamophobic crime, although other motives have not been entirely ruled out. French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the act, emphasizing that France will not tolerate racism and religious intolerance. The Grand Mosque of Paris issued a statement condemning the attack and identifying the victim as Aboubakar, a young man who had recently completed cleaning the mosque.

(With inputs from agencies.)

