Macron Denounces Iran's Harsh Response to Protests

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron openly criticized Iran for its violent repression of significant demonstrations, described as the country's largest since 2022.

Taking to social media platform X, Macron emphasized that 'Respect for fundamental freedoms is a universal requirement,' pledging solidarity with those fighting for these rights.

The French President had earlier joined UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in condemning the fatal actions against protesters, asserting a unified stance against such measures.

