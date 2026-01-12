Left Menu

Macron Denounces Iran's Harsh Response to Protests

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Iran's violent crackdown on recent demonstrations, asserting that fundamental freedoms are universal. He expressed solidarity on social media, emphasizing the need to support those defending these rights. Macron, along with UK and German leaders, criticized the killing of protesters in a previous joint statement.

Updated: 12-01-2026 22:25 IST
On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron openly criticized Iran for its violent repression of significant demonstrations, described as the country's largest since 2022.

Taking to social media platform X, Macron emphasized that 'Respect for fundamental freedoms is a universal requirement,' pledging solidarity with those fighting for these rights.

The French President had earlier joined UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in condemning the fatal actions against protesters, asserting a unified stance against such measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

