Macron Stands Firm on Greenland: A European Sovereignty Issue

French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a stern warning about the potential consequences if Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland is challenged. Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Macron emphasized the unprecedented knock-on effects that could arise, pledging France's solidarity with Denmark.

Macron's remarks come in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent interest in controlling Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory. The situation has attracted significant attention from European allies, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirming the EU's robust relationship with Greenland and its people.

High-level meetings are underway, with Danish and Greenland foreign ministers expected to engage with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the White House, amid escalating tensions over potential changes in Greenland's governance.