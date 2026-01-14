Left Menu

Macron Stands Firm on Greenland: A European Sovereignty Issue

French President Emmanuel Macron warns that any threat to Denmark's control over Greenland could have unprecedented consequences. The EU, led by Ursula von der Leyen, expresses strong support for Greenland amid tensions over U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in the territory. Danish and Greenlandic officials engage with U.S. counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:19 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a stern warning about the potential consequences if Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland is challenged. Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Macron emphasized the unprecedented knock-on effects that could arise, pledging France's solidarity with Denmark.

Macron's remarks come in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent interest in controlling Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory. The situation has attracted significant attention from European allies, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirming the EU's robust relationship with Greenland and its people.

High-level meetings are underway, with Danish and Greenland foreign ministers expected to engage with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the White House, amid escalating tensions over potential changes in Greenland's governance.

