Left Menu

High Court Clears Infosys Co-Founder Gopalakrishnan, Labels FIR as Judicial Abuse

The Karnataka High Court quashed an FIR against Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, calling the complaint an abuse of process. The FIR was filed by D Sanna Durgappa, a former IISc faculty member, alleging false implications. The court labeled the allegations as civil, not criminal, and allowed criminal contempt proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:07 IST
High Court Clears Infosys Co-Founder Gopalakrishnan, Labels FIR as Judicial Abuse
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has quashed an FIR against Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, deeming the complaint an abuse of the legal process. Justice Hemant Chandangoudar identified the complaint as a vexatious attempt to harass the petitioners and granted liberty to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against the complainant.

The FIR originated from a complaint by D Sanna Durgappa, a former IISc faculty member, terminated in 2014 following sexual harassment allegations. Durgappa alleged false implication and casteist abuse. Despite a settlement in 2015 that converted his termination to resignation, he filed further FIRs in subsequent years, all later quashed.

Kris Gopalakrishnan expressed gratitude towards the judgment, emphasizing the importance of justice. The court ruled that the FIR did not warrant charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and was essentially a civil matter misrepresented as criminal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025