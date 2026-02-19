Left Menu

Assembly Clash Over SC/ST Act Meetings in Gujarat

In the Gujarat assembly, tensions flared between the Congress and BJP as MLA Jignesh Mevani accused the government of not holding regular SC/ST Act monitoring meetings. Social Justice Minister Manisha Vakil countered, asserting that meetings were conducted regularly, but the issue led to heated exchanges between party members.

In a heated session at the Gujarat assembly, tensions arose as Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani charged the state government with neglecting to convene regular meetings under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Mevani's questions during the Budget Session were directed at Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Manisha Vakil rebuffed Mevani's claims, stating that the meetings were held as scheduled. She provided specific dates, including December 4, contesting the allegations of irregularity. Vakil further emphasized the government's commitment to addressing issues faced by victims under the Act.

The situation escalated with verbal exchanges between party members, as Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi accused Mevani of seeking publicity. The Speaker's repeated calls for order eventually calmed the assembly, but not before further interventions from various ministers.

