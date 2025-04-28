Dr. Jitendra Singh Urges Collective Efforts to Promote Hindi in Govt Work

In a compelling call for national linguistic pride, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, today stressed that the promotion of Hindi in government functions must be seen as a collective societal duty rather than the isolated effort of specific departments.

Addressing the Hindi Salahkar Samiti meeting organized by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Singh emphasized that although notable achievements have been made, sustained and collaborative action is necessary to firmly establish Hindi as a principal medium of official communication across India.

Reflecting on a Decade of Progress

Dr. Singh credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for instilling a renewed sense of pride in the use of Hindi over the last decade. He recalled a time when official communication in Hindi was minimal, and even government employees hesitated to use or accept Hindi correspondence. "Earlier, it was rare to receive or send letters in Hindi; people were reluctant even to acknowledge such documents. Today, there is a visible transformation in attitudes," he said.

This change, Dr. Singh noted, is a reflection of broader societal evolution where Hindi is gradually gaining the recognition and respect it always deserved in formal domains.

Hindi’s Growing Acceptance Across India

A particularly heartening trend, according to Dr. Singh, is the growing embrace of Hindi in traditionally non-Hindi speaking regions. Citing examples from South India, he observed that the younger generations are showing a spontaneous interest in learning Hindi, driven more by cultural curiosity and practical utility than political compulsion. "The third generation in the South is adopting Hindi naturally, signaling a silent but profound cultural shift," he remarked.

This acceptance, he asserted, should be nurtured carefully to ensure that language remains a bridge and not a barrier.

Lessons from Global Language Preservation

Drawing parallels with international experiences, Dr. Singh highlighted how countries like France and Germany have fiercely preserved their linguistic heritage despite global pressures. He noted that these nations maintained the primacy of their languages without the historical baggage associated with colonial frameworks like the Commonwealth. "In the same spirit, India must promote Hindi through a sense of pride, ownership, and sustained practice," he said.

Dr. Singh also warned against the pitfalls of superficial translation efforts, urging that Hindi communications should capture the true essence and technical precision of the original content instead of resorting to literal word-for-word translations from English.

Addressing Practical Challenges

Despite the positive momentum, Dr. Singh acknowledged several ongoing challenges in promoting Hindi. These include the shortage of qualified Hindi teachers in certain regions, the lack of sufficient institutional support, and persistent administrative inertia that slows down the full adoption of Hindi in official work.

He called for the creation of more dynamic frameworks that encourage continuous engagement beyond formal committee meetings. "Commitment must be lived daily, not just documented in reports," he said, emphasizing the need for innovative, practical steps that embed Hindi usage naturally into all levels of governance.

A Call for Innovative Ideas and Active Participation

Concluding his address, Dr. Singh urged every stakeholder — from senior bureaucrats to new recruits — to view themselves as active contributors to the Hindi movement. He welcomed suggestions and proposals from committee members and the wider public, asserting that fresh ideas would be integral in shaping a vibrant, inclusive strategy for Hindi promotion.

"We must innovate, collaborate, and commit ourselves genuinely to making Hindi a true language of governance and people," Dr. Singh said, leaving the gathering with a strong message of responsibility and optimism.

As India moves towards becoming a leading power globally, embracing its linguistic identity could serve as both a unifying force domestically and a mark of cultural confidence on the international stage.