Amit Shah Calls Indian Languages Foundation of Swaraj at Official Language Conference in Tripura

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today emphasised that India’s languages are not merely tools of communication, but the very foundation of national identity, policymaking and self-rule.

Addressing the Joint Regional Official Language Conference of the Eastern, North-Eastern and Northern Regions in Agartala, Tripura, Shri Shah called for strengthening Indian languages as an essential pillar of nation-building.

The conference was attended by Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha MP Shri Biplab Kumar Deb, Secretary, Department of Official Language Smt. Anshuli Arya, and other distinguished dignitaries.

“True Swaraj Lies in Swa-Bhasha”

Drawing inspiration from India’s freedom struggle, Shri Amit Shah recalled how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj pledged to liberate the nation and laid the foundation of Hindavi Swaraj.

He stated that true self-rule is achieved through the harmonious integration of:

Swa-bhasha (own language)

Swa-rashtra (own nation)

Swa-dharma (own cultural ethos)

He noted that Hindi has emerged as a major movement symbolising a return to one’s identity.

No Conflict Between Hindi and Regional Languages

Shri Shah rejected long-standing claims that Hindi is imposed on regional languages.

“There can never be any conflict between Hindi and regional languages, because they are all like sisters born of the same mother,” he said.

He stressed that Hindi is not in competition with Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Malayalam or any other Indian language, and that promoting Hindi strengthens all Indian languages simultaneously.

Mother Tongue as the Key to Education and Development

The Home Minister said it is a misconception that adopting Indian languages in governance and education distances the country from research or global progress.

He cited examples of Germany, Japan, France, Russia and China, noting that these nations generate knowledge and govern in their own languages while remaining global leaders in development.

“A country’s own language can never become an obstacle to development,” he asserted, adding that the mother tongue is the most effective medium for educating children.

He highlighted the Government’s decision to impart primary education in the mother tongue.

Nagari Script and Preserving India’s 2,000 Dialects

Shri Shah praised Acharya Vinoba Bhave’s lifelong work in promoting the Nagari script, noting its importance in documenting dialects that lack their own script.

He said the Nagari script is highly compatible with computers and scientifically suited for the digital age.

Connecting Nagari with India’s dialects, he argued, could ensure the preservation of more than 2,000 dialects, preventing them from becoming extinct.

AI-Powered Smart Glasses for the Visually Impaired

The Union Minister also highlighted the release of important books and the distribution of AI-powered smart glasses to visually impaired persons.

These glasses can:

Read written text aloud in multiple languages

Describe surroundings

Perform multilingual translation

Enable voice-based control

He described the initiative as a major step toward inclusive technological empowerment.

North-East Transformed from Conflict to Development

Shri Shah called the eight states of the North-East “Ashtalakshmi,” symbolising prosperity and diversity.

He noted that before 2014, several armed groups were active in the region, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership:

21 peace agreements have been signed since 2014

Over 11,000 youths have laid down arms and joined the mainstream

Tourism and investment in the region have risen significantly

He said the North-East is now steadily progressing on the path of development.

North-East: A Treasure of Languages and Culture

Shri Shah said the most suitable place to strengthen Indian languages is the North-East itself, where more than 200 languages and dialects are spoken.

He highlighted the region’s cultural richness, including:

Over 200 tribal groups

More than 50 unique festivals

Over 30 traditional dance forms

“Wherever culture is rich, languages are also rich,” he remarked.

Hindi as a Link Language for National Unity

The Home Minister noted that many personalities from the North-East achieved national and global recognition through Hindi, including:

Dr. Bhupen Hazarika

S. D. Burman and R. D. Burman

Danny Denzongpa

Zubeen Garg

Hindi, he said, provided them a platform to connect with the wider nation.

Major Language Initiatives by the Government

Shri Shah highlighted key initiatives launched by the Department of Official Language, including:

Bharati – Bahubhashi Anuvada Sarthi (multilingual translation platform)

Memory-based translation system Kanthasth

Hindi Shabd-Sindhu, a comprehensive dictionary incorporating 84,000 words from Indian languages into Hindi

He noted that 13 volumes have already been dedicated to the President of India.

Appeal to Parents: Speak Mother Tongue at Home

In a strong concluding appeal, Shri Shah urged parents to communicate with their children exclusively in their mother tongue at home.

He warned that depriving children of their mother tongue disconnects them from literature, poetry, history, and culture.

“When a child naturally learns and speaks their own language, their analytical ability, decision-making capacity and power of expression multiply manifold,” he said.

Language as the Foundation of Nation-Building

Shri Amit Shah concluded that Indian languages and the Official Language must be central to policymaking and national progress, ensuring that India’s development remains rooted in its cultural and civilizational identity.