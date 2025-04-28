Chhattisgarh's Mission: Eradicating Naxalism for a Promising Future

A major security operation, now entering its eighth day, is taking place along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border to counter Naxal insurgency. State Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has underscored the crucial need to eliminate Naxalism for Chhattisgarh's future safety.

This extensive undertaking includes roughly 24,000 personnel from various forces such as the District Reserve Guard and Commando Battalions for Resolute Action. The operation is characterized by its focus on the formidable terrains of the Karregutta and Durgamgutta hills.

Backed by aerial surveillance from helicopters and drones, security forces have already significantly impacted Maoist strongholds. The campaign continues with a firm resolve to establish Chhattisgarh as a Naxal-free state, despite challenging conditions and recent confrontations.

