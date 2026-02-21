Historic CRPF Parade Marks a New Dawn in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah heralded a momentous occasion in Assam, where the 87th Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Day Parade was held for the first time. Speaking in Guwahati, Shah underlined the pride associated with bringing this seminal event to the Northeast region.

Highlighting the move, Shah stated, "For the first time in the CRPF's eighty-six-year history, the parade is being celebrated in Assam. This is a matter of pride for us all." He acknowledged that in 2019, a decision was made to rotate the annual parade across various parts of India, expressing satisfaction with its current Northeastern debut.

Earlier, Shah inaugurated the Vibrant Village Programme 2.0 near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives for border area development, noting plans to organize similar programs across 334 blocks and nearly 1,954 villages in 17 states, including Assam's 140 border villages.

Addressing issues in the region, Shah pinpointed illegal encroachment as a significant problem in Assam, pointing to the BJP government's actions against it. He emphasized ongoing efforts to clear illegally occupied land under the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma.

In Silchar, Shah lauded the BJP's infrastructural achievements, contrasting them with the Congress's lagged progress. He cited remarkable statistics: "In the last five years, Assam has seen daily road constructions of 14 kilometers, alongside the completion of numerous bridges." Shah accused former Congress governments of neglecting Assam's border security and compromising local demographics. He insisted the BJP's decade-long governance had succeeded where Congress had failed.

(With inputs from agencies.)