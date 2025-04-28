Supreme Court Considers Bail for Elderly and Terminally Ill Prisoners: A Necessary Lifeline
The Supreme Court is set to examine a plea from NALSA seeking the release of elderly and terminally ill prisoners on bail. The organization stresses the urgent need for specialized care for these individuals, which overcrowded prisons struggle to provide. The petition advocates for legal guidelines to facilitate such releases.
The Supreme Court has agreed to review a plea from the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) requesting the release of elderly and terminally ill prisoners on bail across the country. The plea was considered by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, suggesting the relief be sought initially at respective high courts.
Rashmi Nandakumar, representing NALSA, highlighted data indicating numerous terminally ill prisoners have upheld convictions but face challenges in appealing to the top court. The plea emphasizes that these prisoners need specialized medical care, which overcrowded prisons cannot sufficiently provide.
The petition, citing a 131% occupancy rate in Indian jails, argues for the release of eligible prisoners, underscoring cases like a 93-year-old woman and advocating the reintegration of such prisoners into society. The Court acknowledged the concerns, agreeing to further review the matter by a panel headed by Justice Vikram Nath.
