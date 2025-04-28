Dargah Audit Dispute: Delhi High Court Weighs Potential Stay

The Delhi High Court is poised to potentially halt the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) auditing of Ajmer Sharif Dargah's accounts. This comes after the Dargah's legal representative claimed they weren't provided with the audit terms.

Justice Sachin Datta, overseeing the case, has asked the CAG's counsel to provide instructions and verify whether the audit has commenced, as contradictory information was presented. The judge emphasized the Dargah's right to representation hasn't been honored because the auditing terms were never communicated.

The issue stems from the CAG reportedly forming a three-member audit panel without notifying the Dargah, which only learned of it through media channels. The court was hearing a plea against what the Dargah termed as 'unlawful' visits by the CAG team, challenging it under the DPC Act and Societies Registration Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)