Strategic Security Meeting: Army and Police Collaborate in Bhubaneswar

In an unprecedented move, the Indian Army and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police met on Monday to assess emerging threats in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting, described as strategic, aims to establish a robust framework for cooperation in handling potential emergencies.

The security apparatus at the Bhubaneswar railway station has been heightened, where RPF personnel conducted a comprehensive flag march. Despite no explicit reasons stated, these actions illustrate a determined focus on ensuring passenger safety at a time of high alert, officials said.

Intriguingly, stickers bearing Pakistani flags were discovered at notable city locations, indicative of underlying tensions following recent events. Police have actively removed them, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining public confidence and order, DCP Jagmohan Meena confirmed.

