Left Menu

Strategic Security Meeting: Army and Police Collaborate in Bhubaneswar

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police held a strategic meeting to enhance collaboration. A high alert was declared at Bhubaneswar railway station, with increased security measures underlining the emphasis on safety. Stickers resembling Pakistani flags were also removed, highlighting tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:10 IST
Strategic Security Meeting: Army and Police Collaborate in Bhubaneswar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, the Indian Army and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police met on Monday to assess emerging threats in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting, described as strategic, aims to establish a robust framework for cooperation in handling potential emergencies.

The security apparatus at the Bhubaneswar railway station has been heightened, where RPF personnel conducted a comprehensive flag march. Despite no explicit reasons stated, these actions illustrate a determined focus on ensuring passenger safety at a time of high alert, officials said.

Intriguingly, stickers bearing Pakistani flags were discovered at notable city locations, indicative of underlying tensions following recent events. Police have actively removed them, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining public confidence and order, DCP Jagmohan Meena confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025