Bundi Authorities Halt 14 Child Marriages on Akshaya Tritiya

Authorities in Bundi successfully thwarted 14 child marriages planned for Akshaya Tritiya. Collaborating with various departments, they issued legal injunctions and organized awareness programs. Measures included printing birth dates on invitations and verifying age documents. Continuous vigilance prevails due to the high incidence of child marriages during this festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, authorities in Bundi district intervened and halted 14 child marriages scheduled to be conducted on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, a time when such illegal unions are clandestinely popular. The operation was executed following injunction orders from the district's additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) court.

Leading the charge, Bundi Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson Seema Poddhar revealed that joint operations in Indergarh and Hindoli Tehsils stopped these marriages from gaining any legal status. This came after uncovering credible information of over 20 suspected child marriages. Legal actions ensured 14 were confirmed and ceased effectively.

The administration, alongside child rights, women empowerment, social justice, and education departments, has been relentlessly conducting workshops and seminars to spread awareness. Special measures include date of birth printing on marriage invites and strict verification by priests. Moreover, vigilance is heightened through a 24/7 Control Room and community involvement to report potential cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

