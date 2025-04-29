Cairo Talks Aim for Breakthrough in Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations
Negotiations in Cairo reportedly marked significant progress towards a long-term ceasefire in Gaza. Key issues include Hamas' refusal to disarm. Egyptian and Israeli delegations are involved in talks, but no official comments have been made. Qatar has acknowledged progress but no agreement has finalized ending the war.
Negotiations in Cairo aimed at achieving a long-term ceasefire in Gaza have reportedly seen significant progress, according to two Egyptian security sources cited by Reuters.
The sources revealed that while a consensus is emerging on a ceasefire in the besieged enclave, disagreements remain, particularly regarding Hamas' refusal to disarm, a crucial demand from Israel.
Earlier, state-backed Al Qahera News TV reported that Egyptian intelligence chief General Hassan Mahmoud Rashad was set to meet an Israeli delegation, led by strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer, in Cairo. Discussions involve both Egyptian and Israeli representatives.
