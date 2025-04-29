Left Menu

Freedom for Hong Kong's 47: A Landmark National Security Case Unfolds

The first set of individuals involved in Hong Kong's national security trial was released after serving more than four years in prison. Among them were four notable pro-democracy lawmakers. The trial charged 47 democrats under a national security law enacted by China following 2019's widespread pro-democracy protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 03:50 IST
Freedom for Hong Kong's 47: A Landmark National Security Case Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, the initial group of inmates involved in Hong Kong's historic national security trial were released on Tuesday, ending their four-year imprisonment. This batch included four prominent pro-democracy lawmakers—Claudia Mo, Kwok Ka-ki, Jeremy Tam, and Gary Fan.

Reuters witnessed the departure of vehicles from Stanley Prison at dawn, carrying Kwok and Tam as a police officer confirmed their release. Additional vehicles left Shek Pik Prison, a remote facility on Lantau Island. The releases mark a critical moment following harsh penalties imposed under Beijing's stringent security laws.

These laws came to fruition after extensive protests in 2019, leading to the early 2021 arrest of 47 campaigners. Of this group, 45 were found guilty of conspiracy to commit subversion, receiving sentences up to a decade long, with only two acquitted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025