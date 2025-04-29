Freedom for Hong Kong's 47: A Landmark National Security Case Unfolds

In a significant development, the initial group of inmates involved in Hong Kong's historic national security trial were released on Tuesday, ending their four-year imprisonment. This batch included four prominent pro-democracy lawmakers—Claudia Mo, Kwok Ka-ki, Jeremy Tam, and Gary Fan.

Reuters witnessed the departure of vehicles from Stanley Prison at dawn, carrying Kwok and Tam as a police officer confirmed their release. Additional vehicles left Shek Pik Prison, a remote facility on Lantau Island. The releases mark a critical moment following harsh penalties imposed under Beijing's stringent security laws.

These laws came to fruition after extensive protests in 2019, leading to the early 2021 arrest of 47 campaigners. Of this group, 45 were found guilty of conspiracy to commit subversion, receiving sentences up to a decade long, with only two acquitted.

