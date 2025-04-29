Tensions in Cairo: Ceasefire Talks on the Brink of Breakthrough

Negotiations aiming for a long-term ceasefire in Gaza are reportedly nearing a breakthrough, Egyptian security sources revealed. Both Israeli and Hamas officials have yet to confirm these reports, sparking continued uncertainties over the negotiations' progress and key sticking points, such as Hamas' disarmament and hostages' release.

Despite indications of consensus on certain fronts, significant hurdles persist. Egypt's state-backed Al Qahera News TV reported Egyptian intelligence head Hassan Mahmoud Rashad's scheduled meeting with an Israeli delegation, led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, in Cairo. The collaboration involves various mediators, including Qatar, yet significant challenges remain unresolved.

The persistent obstacle lies in the different objectives, with Israel demanding the disarmament of Hamas, who remain firm on retaining their arms. Meanwhile, discussions continue on the terms surrounding hostage exchanges, with Israel urging for the release without broad concessions. The tense situation continues to unfold as regional powers attempt to navigate a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)