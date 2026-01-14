India-Israel Strengthen Ties with Aquaculture Agreement

India and Israel have signed a pivotal cooperation agreement Wednesday focused on advancing the field of fisheries and aquaculture. This agreement was officiated during a three-day international conference held in Israel, attended by prominent figures including Rajiv Ranjan Singh, India's Union Minister of Fisheries, and Avi Dichter, Israel's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

The agreement emphasizes collaboration on innovative aquaculture technologies and knowledge exchange to enhance production efficiency. Singh's visit included a tour of Israel's National Centre for Mariculture at Eilat and discussions on future collaborations. The delegation also visited the SeaNovation Innovation Centre to explore sustainable aquaculture technologies.

This gathering, attended by several global leaders and representatives, highlighted India's significant strides in the fisheries sector. It also emphasized the nations' shared commitment to bolster their bilateral partnership, aspiring to create new avenues for strategic collaboration in global aquaculture development.

(With inputs from agencies.)