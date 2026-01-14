Left Menu

India-Israel Strengthen Ties with Aquaculture Agreement

India and Israel have entered a cooperation agreement to advance fisheries and aquaculture. The deal, signed at a major conference in Israel, seeks collaborative research and technology-sharing to enhance production. It reflects both countries' commitment to global food security through innovative aquaculture advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eilat | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Israel

India and Israel have signed a pivotal cooperation agreement Wednesday focused on advancing the field of fisheries and aquaculture. This agreement was officiated during a three-day international conference held in Israel, attended by prominent figures including Rajiv Ranjan Singh, India's Union Minister of Fisheries, and Avi Dichter, Israel's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

The agreement emphasizes collaboration on innovative aquaculture technologies and knowledge exchange to enhance production efficiency. Singh's visit included a tour of Israel's National Centre for Mariculture at Eilat and discussions on future collaborations. The delegation also visited the SeaNovation Innovation Centre to explore sustainable aquaculture technologies.

This gathering, attended by several global leaders and representatives, highlighted India's significant strides in the fisheries sector. It also emphasized the nations' shared commitment to bolster their bilateral partnership, aspiring to create new avenues for strategic collaboration in global aquaculture development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

