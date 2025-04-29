Deadly Lunch: The Poison Mushroom Trial Captivating Australia

Australia is riveted by the trial of Erin Patterson, charged with the murder of three elderly individuals who allegedly consumed poisonous mushrooms at a lunch she hosted. The accused faces serious charges relating to the deaths of her in-laws and another relative after they fell ill from the meal.

The contentious trial, which began with jury selection at Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court in Morwell, has drawn significant media coverage, both nationally and internationally. Allegedly, the victims were served the toxic mushrooms in a beef Wellington dish.

The proceedings are set to unfold over a five to six-week period, with state broadcaster ABC producing a daily podcast and streaming service Stan creating a documentary on what is being billed as one of Australia's most high-profile criminal cases of recent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)