High Stakes in Parliament: Bail Debates Amidst Security Breach Allegations

The Delhi High Court will hear the bail pleas of Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat on May 7, accused in the 2023 Parliament security breach. The case involves alleged disruptive actions, including the release of colored gas inside Parliament. The court examines whether these actions fall under the UAPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 12:19 IST
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has scheduled the hearing of bail pleas for Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat for May 7th, following their involvement in the 2023 Parliament security breach case. On Tuesday, the bench was informed that the prosecution’s additional solicitor general was unavailable, leading to the adjournment.

The prosecution cited Azad's alleged intent to disrupt India's sovereignty and integrity as critical reasons for detaining her. However, Azad’s counsel vehemently opposed the adjournment and the charges, asserting the UAPA does not apply as she did not commit any act of terrorism.

In a dramatic breach during the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, smoke canisters were released, prompting a court query on whether such actions are covered by the UAPA. The prosecution maintains the accused aimed to recreate traumatic events, while the court weighs the evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

