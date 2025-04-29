Guangzhou Port Opens New Gateway to Latin America

China's bustling Guangzhou Port, the largest shipping hub in the south of the country, has rolled out a direct route to Chancay port in Peru. This move, reported by state broadcaster CCTV, aims to slash logistics costs and invigorate trade ties with Latin America.

Located just north of Peru's capital, Lima, Chancay port recently commenced operations, offering seamless voyages to and from Asia and accommodating the continent's largest vessels. Beijing's enhanced focus on this region comes amid persistent trade tensions with the United States.

The route, taking approximately 30 days to reach Peru, is projected to cut logistics costs by about 20%. It will streamline the connection between Guangzhou Nansha Port and various Latin American ports, boosting exports of electronics, furniture, and toys, while facilitating the faster import of high-quality fruits and seafood back to China.

