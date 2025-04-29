Left Menu

Guangzhou Port Opens New Gateway to Latin America

Guangzhou Port, a key shipping hub in China's south, has inaugurated a direct route to Peru's Chancay port, aimed at boosting trade with Latin America. This strategic move reduces logistics costs and enhances exports of household goods, electronics, and more, aligning with China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 12:36 IST
Guangzhou Port Opens New Gateway to Latin America
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's bustling Guangzhou Port, the largest shipping hub in the south of the country, has rolled out a direct route to Chancay port in Peru. This move, reported by state broadcaster CCTV, aims to slash logistics costs and invigorate trade ties with Latin America.

Located just north of Peru's capital, Lima, Chancay port recently commenced operations, offering seamless voyages to and from Asia and accommodating the continent's largest vessels. Beijing's enhanced focus on this region comes amid persistent trade tensions with the United States.

The route, taking approximately 30 days to reach Peru, is projected to cut logistics costs by about 20%. It will streamline the connection between Guangzhou Nansha Port and various Latin American ports, boosting exports of electronics, furniture, and toys, while facilitating the faster import of high-quality fruits and seafood back to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025