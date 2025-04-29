Left Menu

India Calls Out Pakistan's Terror Links Amid International Condemnation

India has strongly criticized Pakistan, labeling it a 'rogue state' following an open confession from Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, about supporting terrorist organizations. This comes amid international solidarity with India after the Pahalgam terror attack. The UN's VoTAN initiative aims to support terrorism victims globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

India has sharply criticized Pakistan after its Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted on television to the country’s involvement in supporting terrorist organizations. This candid admission has prompted India to label Pakistan a 'rogue state' for its role in global instability and terrorism.

At a United Nations event, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Yojna Patel highlighted international support following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the global community's zero tolerance for terrorism.

The UN launched the Victims of Terrorism Association Network (VoTAN) to provide support and advocacy for victims worldwide. Global leaders, including US, UK, and EU heads of state, have condemned the recent terror attack, standing in solidarity with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

