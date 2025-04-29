Left Menu

Cyber Breach on Rajasthan's Education Portal Stirs Memories of Abhinandan's Capture

The Rajasthan education department website was hacked with messages mocking India over the 2019 capture of IAF officer Abhinandan Varthaman. The attack included posts on the Pahalgam terror incident. Authorities have launched an investigation, but no data leaks have been confirmed yet.

The Rajasthan education department's website faced an unauthorized cyber intrusion on Tuesday, as hackers posted a message deriding the Indian establishment with references to the 2019 capture of IAF officer Abhinandan Varthaman by Pakistan.

The attackers also uploaded contentious content on the portal's front page, referencing the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Acting swiftly, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar instructed the department's IT team to urgently restore the portal, which is currently offline.

In response, the department contacted cyber security agencies, launching an investigation to identify the perpetrators and evaluate potential information breaches. While assurance has been given that no sensitive data was leaked, comprehensive system checks are underway.

