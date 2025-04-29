Medvedev's Ominous Threat: NATO's New Members in the Crosshairs

In a bold statement, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has issued a chilling warning to NATO's newest members. The TASS state news agency reports that Medvedev, known for his anti-Western stance, suggested that countries like Sweden and Finland are now in Moscow's crosshairs.

This development comes in the context of heightened global tensions, with Medvedev speculating about the possibility of revenge strikes, potentially involving nuclear weapons, should a conflict arise.

Medvedev's remarks underscore the fragility of the current geopolitical climate, emphasizing the risks faced by nations that recently joined the Western military alliance in the evolving landscape of global security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)