Medvedev's Ominous Threat: NATO's New Members in the Crosshairs

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned that NATO's newer members, such as Sweden and Finland, could become targets for Moscow. He suggested potential nuclear strikes might occur in case of conflict, highlighting the growing tensions between Russia and the Western military alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:22 IST
In a bold statement, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has issued a chilling warning to NATO's newest members. The TASS state news agency reports that Medvedev, known for his anti-Western stance, suggested that countries like Sweden and Finland are now in Moscow's crosshairs.

This development comes in the context of heightened global tensions, with Medvedev speculating about the possibility of revenge strikes, potentially involving nuclear weapons, should a conflict arise.

Medvedev's remarks underscore the fragility of the current geopolitical climate, emphasizing the risks faced by nations that recently joined the Western military alliance in the evolving landscape of global security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

