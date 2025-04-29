Oman, ILO, and SDC Strengthen Ties to Advance Inclusive Social Protection for Migrants

In a significant step toward strengthening social protection for migrant workers, the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Government of Oman, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), and national stakeholders convened for a high-level working lunch hosted by Oman’s Social Protection Fund (SPF). The event honored the visit of Ambassador Patrizia Danzi, Director General of the SDC, and underscored the ongoing collaboration supporting transformative social protection reforms in Oman and the broader South Asia–Gulf migration corridor.

Highlighting Collaboration and Commitment

The gathering provided a platform to celebrate the deepening partnership between Oman, the ILO, and Switzerland through the newly launched ILO global programme, STREAM (Strengthening Access to Migrant Social Protection). Officially inaugurated in December 2024, STREAM aims to dismantle structural barriers to social protection for migrant workers, promote necessary policy and regulatory reforms, and enhance access to social insurance benefits through better dialogue and coordination between countries of origin and destination.

Ambassador Danzi reaffirmed Switzerland’s dedication to advancing migrant rights, emphasizing:

“Through STREAM, SDC demonstrates its unwavering support for inclusive social protection systems. Protecting migrants is crucial not just for human rights but also for reducing inequalities, fostering social cohesion, and stabilizing economies at both ends of migration corridors. It is a strategic investment in sustainable development.”

Focus on Oman’s Social Protection Reforms

Oman's bold social protection reforms, initiated under its landmark 2023 social protection law, formed the central theme of discussions. These reforms have established a lifecycle-based, multi-tiered framework combining contributory and non-contributory schemes. Crucially, for the first time, they extend several entitlements—including maternity, paternity, sickness, and employment injury benefits—to non-Omani workers, replacing the traditional end-of-service indemnity with a national provident fund.

Shabib Al Busaidi, Deputy CEO of the SPF, praised international partnerships:

“The technical expertise and global experience of the ILO have been vital in guiding Oman’s reforms. We aspire not only to expand coverage but also to enable portability of benefits by developing mechanisms to transfer accrued funds to workers’ home country systems through bilateral or regional agreements.”

Deepening Regional Cooperation

A bilateral meeting between Ambassador Danzi and Nepal’s Ambassador to Oman, Dornath Aryal, provided an opportunity to reinforce the critical role of origin countries in ensuring migrant access to social protection. Aryal emphasized:

“Ensuring Nepali migrant workers are informed and able to access social protection in both Nepal and Oman is essential to building safer migration pathways and securing their rights abroad.”

Nepal has made important strides in this area, notably mandating migrant workers to register with the Social Security Fund (SSF) to obtain labour approvals. The SSF offers coverage for medical expenses, accidents, disability, retirement pensions, and, more recently, health insurance for family members remaining at home.

Empowering Voices of Beneficiaries

A notable highlight of Ambassador Danzi’s visit included engaging with beneficiaries of Oman’s newly introduced maternity benefits. Women shared personal stories about how the reforms are positively impacting their lives, illustrating the tangible progress being made on the ground.

Strategic Vision Under STREAM

The STREAM programme aligns closely with the ILO’s broader strategy on extending social protection to migrants, refugees, and their families, which was officially unveiled in December 2024. The strategy outlines the ILO’s theory of change, guiding principles, and commitment to supporting Member States with evidence-based policy development, all rooted in international labour standards.

Luca Pellerano, Senior Technical Advisor and STREAM Programme Manager at the ILO, detailed the road ahead:

“Oman’s extension of social protection to non-Omani workers sets a regional benchmark. STREAM will work to bridge efforts between origin and destination countries across the South Asia–GCC migration corridor, helping create an integrated, inclusive social protection environment.”

Future Directions

The ongoing collaboration between Oman, the ILO, and SDC aims not only to ensure the effective and sustainable implementation of Oman’s reforms but also to catalyze broader regional change. Through continued technical assistance, policy dialogue, and capacity-building initiatives, the partnership aspires to strengthen social protection ecosystems across the Gulf and South Asia, ensuring that the rights and needs of all workers—regardless of nationality—are respected.

By aligning national reforms with international standards, Oman is positioning itself as a leader in progressive labour and social protection practices in the Gulf region, providing a model for others to follow.