Plea to Politicians: Do Not Exploit Pahalgam Tragedy

Pragati Jagdale, whose husband was a victim in the Pahalgam attack, urged politicians not to politicize the tragedy. Her plea followed controversial remarks by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar. Survivors reported that terrorists targeted non-Muslims. The incident drew condemnation from political leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In the aftermath of the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people lost their lives, Pragati Jagdale, widow of a victim, called on politicians to refrain from politicizing the horrific event. Her sincere plea comes amidst a heated debate sparked by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's contentious remarks.

Wadettiwar questioned reports suggesting terrorists targeted victims based on religion, sparking outrage and condemnation from the ruling alliance, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Survivors and eyewitnesses had previously stated that non-Muslims were singled out during the attack.

Jagdale, addressing reporters in Pune, shared the haunting memories of the event and urged politicians to respect the emotional trauma endured by the survivors, emphasizing that the terrorists acted with a deliberate, cold-blooded intent to kill.

