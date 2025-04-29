Fatal Flames: Restaurant Fire in China Raises Alarms

A devastating restaurant fire in northeastern China claimed the lives of 22 people on Tuesday, according to Xinhua, the official news agency. This tragedy is part of a troubling pattern of similar incidents across the nation.

The fire erupted at 12:25 p.m. local time in Liaoyang City, Liaoning Province. Although the cause has not yet been identified, President Xi Jinping labeled it a 'deeply sobering lesson,' urging officials to prioritize treating the injured, investigate the fire's origins, and hold responsible parties accountable.

Onlookers captured footage of the blaze on platforms like X and Douyin, showing flames engulfing the restaurant's frontage while smoke poured from the building. Liaoning's party secretary, Hao Peng, reported that 22 fire trucks and 85 firefighters managed the scene, completing rescue operations swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)