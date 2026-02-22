Gang Dines and Dashes: Kozhikode Restaurant Vandalized

In a brazen act, a trio vandalized a Kozhikode eatery after refusing to pay for their meal, according to local police. The incident at Aliyans Hotel, standing across MIMS Hospital, left one employee injured and caused substantial damage.

The gang, after consuming food worth Rs 600, declined to settle their bill. In the ensuing argument, they allegedly damaged property with an iron rod, leading to losses of approximately Rs 1.2 lakh.

Police apprehended one suspect, while two remain at large. Authorities have identified the fugitives and confirmed their involvement in prior criminal activities, intensifying efforts to capture them.

(With inputs from agencies.)