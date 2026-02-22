Gang Dines and Dashes: Kozhikode Restaurant Vandalized
A fast food restaurant in Kozhikode was vandalized by a three-member gang after refusing to pay a Rs 600 bill. One suspect has been detained, while police are searching for the other two. The incident caused damage estimated at Rs 1.2 lakh, and an employee was injured.
In a brazen act, a trio vandalized a Kozhikode eatery after refusing to pay for their meal, according to local police. The incident at Aliyans Hotel, standing across MIMS Hospital, left one employee injured and caused substantial damage.
The gang, after consuming food worth Rs 600, declined to settle their bill. In the ensuing argument, they allegedly damaged property with an iron rod, leading to losses of approximately Rs 1.2 lakh.
Police apprehended one suspect, while two remain at large. Authorities have identified the fugitives and confirmed their involvement in prior criminal activities, intensifying efforts to capture them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
