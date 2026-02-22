Left Menu

Gang Dines and Dashes: Kozhikode Restaurant Vandalized

A fast food restaurant in Kozhikode was vandalized by a three-member gang after refusing to pay a Rs 600 bill. One suspect has been detained, while police are searching for the other two. The incident caused damage estimated at Rs 1.2 lakh, and an employee was injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 22-02-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 11:54 IST
Gang Dines and Dashes: Kozhikode Restaurant Vandalized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen act, a trio vandalized a Kozhikode eatery after refusing to pay for their meal, according to local police. The incident at Aliyans Hotel, standing across MIMS Hospital, left one employee injured and caused substantial damage.

The gang, after consuming food worth Rs 600, declined to settle their bill. In the ensuing argument, they allegedly damaged property with an iron rod, leading to losses of approximately Rs 1.2 lakh.

Police apprehended one suspect, while two remain at large. Authorities have identified the fugitives and confirmed their involvement in prior criminal activities, intensifying efforts to capture them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

 India
2
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

 India
3
Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

 India
4
PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat in Meerut.

PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat in Meerut.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026