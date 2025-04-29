Left Menu

Cracking Down on Child Marriage in Maharashtra

Hingoli district authorities in Maharashtra are addressing child marriage by requiring wedding halls to verify birth or school transfer certificates of brides and grooms. This move aims to counter discrepancies found in Aadhaar cards and ensure appropriate age verification during marriage bookings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:04 IST
Cracking Down on Child Marriage in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive effort to curb child marriage, officials in Maharashtra's Hingoli district have mandated wedding halls to verify the birth or school transfer certificates of prospective brides and grooms.

A statement from district collector Rahul Gupta pointed out the occasional discrepancies found between Aadhaar cards and original birth certificates submitted prior to marriage.

To tackle such issues, the release advised wedding hall management to request these documents during the booking process for marriage ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025