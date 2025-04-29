Cracking Down on Child Marriage in Maharashtra

In a decisive effort to curb child marriage, officials in Maharashtra's Hingoli district have mandated wedding halls to verify the birth or school transfer certificates of prospective brides and grooms.

A statement from district collector Rahul Gupta pointed out the occasional discrepancies found between Aadhaar cards and original birth certificates submitted prior to marriage.

To tackle such issues, the release advised wedding hall management to request these documents during the booking process for marriage ceremonies.

