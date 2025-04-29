Left Menu

Manohar Lal and Rajasthan CM Review Key Urban Projects in Jaipur

The meeting focused on assessing the progress and financial structuring of major centrally-funded urban projects across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:44 IST
Sh. Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasized the need for meticulous financial planning, especially for large-scale projects like the Jaipur Metro Phase-2. Image Credit: Twitter(@mlkhattar)
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards accelerating urban development initiatives in Rajasthan, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, Sh. Manohar Lal, and Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sh. Bhajan Lal Sharma, convened a high-level review meeting today at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Jaipur. The meeting focused on assessing the progress and financial structuring of major centrally-funded urban projects across the state.

During the meeting, critical projects pivotal to the state’s urban transformation were extensively reviewed. These included:

  • Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban): A flagship mission aiming to ensure sanitation and cleanliness in urban areas.

  • PM e-Bus Service: Focused on promoting electric mobility in cities by introducing electric buses to reduce carbon emissions.

  • Jaipur Metro Rail Project: Particularly the proposed Phase-2 expansion, which is set to significantly enhance connectivity within Jaipur.

  • AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation): Targeting water supply, sewerage, green spaces, and urban mobility improvements in cities.

  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban): Aiming to provide affordable housing solutions to urban poor and middle-class segments.

Senior officials from both the Union and State Governments presented a detailed status report on each of these initiatives, highlighting milestones achieved, challenges faced, and strategies for timely completion.

Emphasis on Cost Efficiency and Future Planning

Sh. Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasized the need for meticulous financial planning, especially for large-scale projects like the Jaipur Metro Phase-2. He stressed that accurate cost estimations and prudent financial management are essential to ensure the best utilization of public funds. The Chief Minister insisted that efficient spending would lead to better service delivery and improved infrastructure for the common man.

Acknowledging Rajasthan’s rapid urban growth and historical significance, Sh. Sharma highlighted the critical importance of planning for the future. He directed officials to prioritize the needs of the growing urban population and ensure that all new projects are sustainable, forward-looking, and inclusive. The CM underscored that urban development must not only meet current demands but also anticipate the needs of the next few decades.

Centre-State Collaboration: A Model for Urban Growth

Union Minister Sh. Manohar Lal praised the proactive approach of the Rajasthan Government and reiterated the Centre’s commitment to supporting the state’s urban development journey. He emphasized that seamless collaboration between the Centre and the State Governments is key to achieving India’s broader urbanization goals under various flagship missions.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on accelerating the pace of project implementation, improving inter-agency coordination, and conducting regular reviews to address bottlenecks promptly. Both leaders expressed confidence that Rajasthan would emerge as a model for urban development with efficient planning, innovative solutions, and citizen-centric approaches.

Presence of Senior Officials

Among the attendees were top bureaucrats from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and senior officials from the Rajasthan Urban Development Department. Their detailed presentations provided valuable insights into the current status, financial models, and future plans for the projects under review.

The event marked a crucial step in ensuring that Rajasthan’s cities are well-equipped to handle future growth, provide better living standards, and foster sustainable urbanization.

