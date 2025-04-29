Left Menu

Justice Served: Convictions in Delhi Teacher's Murder Case

In 2018, a school teacher named Sunita was murdered in Delhi's Bawana area. The court has now convicted six individuals, including her husband Manjeet Sehrawat, for the crime. Investigations revealed a criminal conspiracy rooted in Manjeet's extramarital affair. The accused were found guilty of murder and conspiracy.

A Delhi court has delivered justice in a 2018 murder case, convicting six individuals for the killing of a school teacher in the northwest Bawana area.

Additional sessions judge Dhirendra Rana confirmed that the accused, including the victim's husband Manjeet Sehrawat, were guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

Sunita, 38, was fatally shot on October 29, 2018. Her husband's extramarital affair led to a conspiracy involving hired gunmen. The evidence, including testimonies and forensic reports, proved crucial in securing convictions for murder and criminal conspiracy.

