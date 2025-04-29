Vintage Car Seizure Uncovers Fraudulent Land Deals in Hyderabad

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has announced the seizure of 45 cars, including vintage models, alongside Rs 23 lakh in cash and foreign currency, following raids in Hyderabad. The operation is part of investigations into an alleged money laundering case concerning the illegal sale of government land.

Officials conducted searches at five locations in Hyderabad under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED's case is based on a First Information Report (FIR) by Telangana Police, which accuses private individuals and government officials of illicitly selling government land through document forgery and revenue record manipulation.

Authorities claim government land was falsely claimed as ancestral property by a woman named Khaderunissa, leading to its sale with the help of middlemen and government officials who forged documents. Residences and farmhouses of key individuals were searched, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents and currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)