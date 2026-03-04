Mumbai Airport Seizure: Customs Crackdown Yields Rs 46 Crore in Contraband

The Customs department has made significant seizures at Mumbai's international airport, confiscating illegal goods valued at more than Rs 46 crore over the past week, an official announced on Wednesday.

This enforcement action included the discovery of 44.292 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at an equivalent Rs 44.292 crore, from nine passengers who arrived from Bangkok. The passengers were arrested in compliance with NDPS Act regulations. Hydroponic weed is cannabis grown in nutrient-rich water without soil, indoors.

Authorities also intercepted 299 grams of a substance believed to be methaqualone, valued at Rs 74,75,000 on the illicit market, foreign and Indian currencies worth Rs 32,85,668, and 455 carats of diamonds and gold jewelry. All items were seized under the Customs Act and related legislation, according to officials.

