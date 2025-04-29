Left Menu

Death Threats Against Cow Vigilante Stir Tensions

Bittu Bajrangi, linked to the Nuh violence case, reported a death threat from an unknown caller. The cow vigilante is being targeted due to tensions with the Muslim community. An FIR was filed with police to ensure his safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:22 IST
Bittu Bajrangi, also known as Rajkumar Panchal and a key figure in the Nuh violence case, recently reported receiving a death threat, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The leader of the Gauraksha Bajrang Force recounted receiving a threatening WhatsApp call on April 21, where the anonymous caller issued abuses and warned Bajrangi against visiting Mewat.

Citing longstanding tensions with the Muslim community, Bajrangi expressed fears for his safety and urged authorities for protection. An FIR was lodged at the Saran Police Station in Faridabad to address these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

