Death Threats Against Cow Vigilante Stir Tensions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:22 IST
India
- India
Bittu Bajrangi, also known as Rajkumar Panchal and a key figure in the Nuh violence case, recently reported receiving a death threat, police confirmed on Tuesday.
The leader of the Gauraksha Bajrang Force recounted receiving a threatening WhatsApp call on April 21, where the anonymous caller issued abuses and warned Bajrangi against visiting Mewat.
Citing longstanding tensions with the Muslim community, Bajrangi expressed fears for his safety and urged authorities for protection. An FIR was lodged at the Saran Police Station in Faridabad to address these concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
