European Parliament Spy Scandal: Espionage Allegations Rock German Politics

A former aide to a German far-right lawmaker in the European Parliament has been charged with espionage for China, raising security concerns. Spanning over four years, Jian Guo allegedly provided sensitive EU documents to Chinese intelligence. The case also involves German policy challenges and concerns about political alignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A major spy scandal has erupted within the European Parliament as a former aide to a German far-right lawmaker faces charges of espionage for China. Authorities allege that Jian Guo worked for Chinese intelligence for over four years, passing sensitive information from EU negotiations.

Guo, apprehended in April 2024, allegedly collected more than 500 documents, some particularly sensitive, for his Chinese employer. This incident is casting a shadow on the Alternative for Germany (AfD), as Guo gathered intelligence on far-right politicians. AfD has historically faced critique for its political stances.

A second individual, Yaqi X., is also charged. She is accused of assisting by passing along logistics details at Leipzig Airport related to military equipment and individuals linked to a German arms company. China's foreign ministry has dismissed European espionage reports as attempts to smear the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

