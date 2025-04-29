Spy Scandal: Jian G. Accused of Espionage for China

German prosecutors have leveled serious accusations against Jian G., a former aide linked to the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, alleging he engaged in espionage for China by collecting sensitive information.

Jian G. reportedly acquired more than 500 documents, some of which were critically classified by the European Parliament, using his position to infiltrate networks of Chinese dissidents in Germany. The accusations also extend to Yaqi X., implicated in intelligence transfers linked to military goods at Leipzig airport.

Concerns over alleged Chinese espionage activities are on the rise across Europe, with several recent arrests highlighting potential security threats. These cases add to growing anxiety regarding China's covert operations targeting European interests and dissidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)