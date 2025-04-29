Left Menu

Border Tensions Rise as Jawan's Return Hangs in Balance

The Border Security Force (BSF) is negotiating the return of a jawan who accidentally crossed into Pakistan. Despite previous fast resolutions, rising India-Pakistan tensions are delaying proceedings. Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw was captured by Pakistan Rangers, and his family awaits his return, as diplomatic efforts intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan have come to the fore again as the Border Security Force (BSF) works towards securing the release of a jawan who mistakenly entered Pakistani territory. The incident occurred a week ago when Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw of the 24th battalion inadvertently crossed the international border in Punjab.

Despite prior accidental crossings being quickly resolved, this incident is seeing delays due to rising tensions following the Pahalgam attack. The BSF has lodged a formal protest with the Pakistan Rangers, but the Pakistani side remains non-committal about the whereabouts and return date of the jawan.

With several flag meetings already conducted, Shaw's situation remains uncertain. His family, meanwhile, has visited Punjab, seeking assurances of his safe return. Diplomatic efforts by the BSF continue, as officials strive to resolve the situation amidst complex geopolitical circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

