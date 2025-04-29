Left Menu

ISWAP Claims Deadly Attack in Nigeria's Borno State

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has taken responsibility for a deadly attack in Nigeria's Borno state, resulting in 26 fatalities. The incident is part of a long-standing conflict involving Islamist insurgents Boko Haram and ISWAP, who frequently employ explosive devices against civilians and security forces.

Updated: 29-04-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:11 IST
ISWAP Claims Deadly Attack in Nigeria's Borno State
The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has officially claimed responsibility for a lethal assault in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state that left at least 26 people dead. The group made the announcement in a statement on Telegram on Tuesday.

This tragic event adds to the protracted conflict that has plagued Nigeria's northeast for over 15 years. Islamist insurgents, Boko Haram and ISWAP, have relentlessly battled Nigerian security forces, posing a severe threat to regional stability.

Both groups are notorious for their frequent use of improvised explosive devices to target both civilians and security forces, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region and underscoring the challenges faced by Nigerian authorities in restoring peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

