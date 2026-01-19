Left Menu

Catastrophe in Chile: Wildfires Devastate Southern Regions

Chilean President Gabriel Boric declared a state of catastrophe in the Ñuble and Bío Bío regions due to rampant wildfires. With 18 lives lost and 20,000 people evacuated, the fires have destroyed 250 homes and consumed 8,500 hectares of land. Extreme weather conditions are exacerbating the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2026 02:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 02:37 IST
Catastrophe in Chile: Wildfires Devastate Southern Regions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to devastating wildfires, Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced a state of catastrophe for two southern regions on Sunday. The announcement comes as fires have forced the evacuation of 20,000 residents and resulted in at least 18 fatalities.

The Ñuble and Bío Bío regions, approximately 500 kilometers south of Santiago, have borne the brunt of the disaster. According to Chile's CONAF forestry agency, 24 active fires pose severe threats to local communities as they struggle against adverse weather conditions.

Emergency services report that nearly 8,500 hectares have already been ravaged by the fires. Complicating efforts to contain the blazes, strong winds and scorching temperatures continue to fan the flames. Both Chile and its neighbor, Argentina, have been grappling with unprecedented heatwaves and wildfires this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026