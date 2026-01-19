Catastrophe in Chile: Wildfires Devastate Southern Regions

In response to devastating wildfires, Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced a state of catastrophe for two southern regions on Sunday. The announcement comes as fires have forced the evacuation of 20,000 residents and resulted in at least 18 fatalities.

The Ñuble and Bío Bío regions, approximately 500 kilometers south of Santiago, have borne the brunt of the disaster. According to Chile's CONAF forestry agency, 24 active fires pose severe threats to local communities as they struggle against adverse weather conditions.

Emergency services report that nearly 8,500 hectares have already been ravaged by the fires. Complicating efforts to contain the blazes, strong winds and scorching temperatures continue to fan the flames. Both Chile and its neighbor, Argentina, have been grappling with unprecedented heatwaves and wildfires this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)