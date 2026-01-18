Left Menu

Inferno in Southern Chile: A State of Catastrophe

Chilean President Gabriel Boric declared a state of catastrophe in southern Chile as wildfires ravage the Ñuble and Biobío regions, forcing 20,000 evacuations. Firefighters tackle 24 active fires as adverse weather conditions exacerbate the crisis, consuming 8,500 hectares and destroying 250 homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic response to an escalating crisis, Chilean President Gabriel Boric has declared a state of catastrophe across two southern regions as wildfires rage uncontrollably. Early on Sunday, Boric announced the emergency measures designed to tackle the flames that have forced thousands to flee their homes.

The nation's forestry agency, CONAF, reports that firefighters are grappling with 24 active fires nationwide. The most devastating blazes are concentrated in Ñuble and Bío Bío, regions located approximately 500 kilometers south of Santiago, where the declaration has mobilized all available resources.

So far, the fires have scorched nearly 8,500 hectares, prompting urgent evacuation orders amid conditions exacerbated by strong winds and high temperatures. Chile braces for more extreme heat, with temperatures expected to soar to 38°C, further challenging efforts to control the wildfires.

