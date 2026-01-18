Left Menu

ED Cracks Down: Major Drug Trafficker Arrested in Multi-State Operation

The Enforcement Directorate arrested an alleged drug trafficker, seizing about Rs 3 crore in cash, following searches across several states. The operation was part of a money laundering case linked to narcotics smuggling. The accused, Madhupan SS, faces allegations of distributing drugs nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 19:22 IST
ED Cracks Down: Major Drug Trafficker Arrested in Multi-State Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a significant arrest in its ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking. In a dramatic operation across multiple states, the agency apprehended an alleged drug trafficker and seized approximately Rs 3 crore in cash.

This operation, which unfolded on January 16, involved searches at 26 locations across Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, and Delhi. The raids were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as part of an investigation spurred by a FIR from the Goa Police's anti-narcotics cell against the suspect, Madhupan SS.

The accused is believed to be part of a major syndicate responsible for the distribution of narcotics like MDMA, ecstasy, and cocaine throughout India. The ED's actions are a major step in curbing the illicit drug trade in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026