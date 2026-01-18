ED Cracks Down: Major Drug Trafficker Arrested in Multi-State Operation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a significant arrest in its ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking. In a dramatic operation across multiple states, the agency apprehended an alleged drug trafficker and seized approximately Rs 3 crore in cash.

This operation, which unfolded on January 16, involved searches at 26 locations across Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, and Delhi. The raids were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as part of an investigation spurred by a FIR from the Goa Police's anti-narcotics cell against the suspect, Madhupan SS.

The accused is believed to be part of a major syndicate responsible for the distribution of narcotics like MDMA, ecstasy, and cocaine throughout India. The ED's actions are a major step in curbing the illicit drug trade in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)