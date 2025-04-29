Mystery Surrounds ADA Colony Double Murder: Suspect Detained

A suspect was detained on Tuesday in connection with the brutal murder of an elderly couple in ADA Colony. Police sources suggest that the suspect is being questioned after CCTV footage showed a matching individual at the crime scene.

According to the police, Arun Kumar Srivastava, aged 65, was killed with a sharp weapon on Monday evening. His wife, Meena Srivastava, suffered injuries during the same attack and tragically passed away while receiving medical treatment later that night.

Yamuna Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vivek Chandra Yadav, emphasized that despite the suspect matching the characteristics seen in the CCTV footage and having previously visited the victims' house for electrical work, a confession has not yet been obtained.

