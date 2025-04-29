From Brains to Bars: Engineering Graduates Busted for Hydroponic Ganja Trade

In a stunning revelation, four individuals, among them an architect and three engineering graduates, have been apprehended on charges of distributing Hydroponic Ganja. Police have confiscated 1.4 kg of the substance alongside goods valued at Rs 1.4 crore.

Key orchestrator Harshvardan Shrivastava, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, acted as a pivotal middleman. He allegedly purchased the drug via an app and used advanced digital tools like cryptocurrency and VPNs to bypass police surveillance, effectively operating under the radar.

The case highlights a troubling trend: highly educated professionals entering the illicit drug market. Utilizing platforms such as Reddit and encrypted communication apps, these individuals have devised a sophisticated network for drug distribution, posing a grave threat to societal norms and safety.

