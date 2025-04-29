Left Menu

From Brains to Bars: Engineering Graduates Busted for Hydroponic Ganja Trade

Four individuals, including an architect and three engineering graduates, were caught peddling Hydroponic Ganja using cryptocurrency and encrypted apps. The operation, led by Harshvardan Shrivastava, utilized darknet markets and crypto transactions, showcasing how educated individuals exploit technology for illegal drug trade.

In a stunning revelation, four individuals, among them an architect and three engineering graduates, have been apprehended on charges of distributing Hydroponic Ganja. Police have confiscated 1.4 kg of the substance alongside goods valued at Rs 1.4 crore.

Key orchestrator Harshvardan Shrivastava, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, acted as a pivotal middleman. He allegedly purchased the drug via an app and used advanced digital tools like cryptocurrency and VPNs to bypass police surveillance, effectively operating under the radar.

The case highlights a troubling trend: highly educated professionals entering the illicit drug market. Utilizing platforms such as Reddit and encrypted communication apps, these individuals have devised a sophisticated network for drug distribution, posing a grave threat to societal norms and safety.

