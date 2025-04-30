Spotlight on Weinstein Retrial: Dramatic Testimony from Accuser Miriam Haley
Miriam Haley testified against Harvey Weinstein during his retrial, describing an uncomfortable encounter and alleged assault. Her testimony revisits claims from a 2020 trial, detailing unwanted advances and forced oral sex. Weinstein, denying allegations, faces charges involving multiple women. The retrial follows a previous conviction overturned due to 'egregious' judicial errors.
Miriam Haley took the stand against Harvey Weinstein in his retrial, offering a poignant account of their interactions. Haley, who testified in 2020, described her experience with Weinstein leading up to and during an alleged assault in 2006.
She recounted an awkward meeting with Weinstein during the Cannes Film Festival, which later escalated into unwanted advances at his Manhattan apartment. Despite her protests, Haley claims Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her.
The retrial, sparked by an appeals court overturning Weinstein's prior conviction, involves charges from multiple accusers. Weinstein, maintaining his innocence, faces allegations of criminal acts, including those from Kaja Sokola and Jessica Mann.
(With inputs from agencies.)
