Embattled MLA Mamkootathil Taken for Evidence Collection in Sexual Assault Case

Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, embroiled in a series of controversies, found himself once again in the public eye as police took him for evidence collection in a sexual assault case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) escorted the MLA to a hotel in Thiruvalla, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation, police sources stated.

The procedural action took place in the early hours, with a substantial police presence documented on television channels. The visuals depicted Mamkootathil being accompanied by a robust security detail, showcasing the gravity of the situation and the authorities' resolve in handling the case.

Mamkootathil, already facing accusations of two previous sexual assaults, received protection from arrest by the Kerala High Court. The latest allegation surfaces from a complaint by a native of Kottayam district, now residing in Canada, who shared her account with the police via video conferencing. This case, placed under Sections 376 and 506(1) of the IPC, adds another layer to the legal challenges confronting the former MLA.